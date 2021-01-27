HOLCOMB, Angela Lou



Angela Lou Holcomb, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Saturday evening, January 23, 2021 at the age of 55.



Angela was born in Demorest, GA to Lawrence H. Holcomb and the late Sylvia Virginia Holcomb. Angela was a faithful member of Winters Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in hospitality at Embassy Suites Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park for many years. Angela either liked you or she didn't, and sometimes it was hard to tell, but she was always known and always well-liked by everyone around her. Even at a young age she preferred old classic movies and their actors. And in her love of music, developed a huge collection from iconic pop favorites and country, to Broadway musicals.



The family will gather with friends on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Graveside services for Angela will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Mausoleum Chapel of Peachtree Memorial Park with Pastor Dan Frost officiating.



Angela is survived by her father, Lawrence Harrison Holcomb; as well as a host of extended family.



