HOLBROOK, Nancy



Nancy Holbrook of Canton, Georgia passed away on March 5, 2021 at the age of 90.



Born in Atlanta Georgia, Nancy attended Henry Grady High School. She met Bill Holbrook, the love of her life, married and had one daughter Kathy. They were happily married for 60 years before Bill passed away in 2009 from complications from a stroke. Nancy cared for him tirelessly for 11 years.



After Bill and Nancy were married, Nancy went to work for the General Motors Doraville plant and spent 30 years in data entry, eventually becoming the first female supervisor at GM Doraville. During her tenure she implemented the first computer system. After retiring from General Motors, Nancy was able to finally act on a lifelong dream to become a home builder. She attended The Georgia Institute for Home Building and then jumped right in only to find out the bank would not give a construction loan to a woman with no building experience. Not to be deterred, she sold the family home and used the money to build her first spec home in Saddle Creek in Roswell. The home sold in the framing stage and then the banks called her to ask if they could assist with loans in the future. Always an admirer of Howard Chatham communities, she would only build in the neighborhoods he developed which included Saddle Creek and Brookfield West in Roswell and Polo Golf and Country Club in Cumming. Nancy could look at a plan and tell you immediately what was wrong with it. Always a fan of beautiful well-designed kitchens, large rooms and closets, her homes were well received by buyers from all over. She had the best contractors because of her fairness and the working environment she created. Always known for her efficiency and cleanliness, at daybreak you could find her sweeping out her construction sites before the trades arrived for work. Her second career building spec and custom homes lasted another 15 years.



After retiring from GM she also surprised Bill by talking golf lessons so they could play together. That provided many years of fun, couples trips and lifelong friendships. Another passion was going to the movies. Since she was old enough to walk or ride the bus to the movie theater she would attend every new movie that came out up until the last couple of years. Usually she would attend alone but after Bill and his brother Al died within 3 months of each other a loving friendship was formed with her sister-in-law Carolyn and they found much joy in traveling, crocheting, seeing movies and eating out together.



At 84 she just had to have one last new home and chose an active adult community in Canton. That community provided 5 1/2 great years where she formed new friendships playing golf, crocheting and learning to quilt for the first time in her life. Joining the quilting club she learned many skills from her new friends and became known for "production" for the number of quilts she turned out in a short period of time.



Nancy was honest, straight forward, competitive and never afraid to buy the newest gadget that was supposed to make any task easier. Always an iPhone user she told us just last week she thought it was time for the newest model!



The most important thing in Nancy's life was her family. She gave that same gift of "love of family" to her granddaughter Molly. They had an intense bond that could never be broken and that same bond was developing with her great granddaughter Dylan. She was the most loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend anyone could ever wish for. Her generous nature showed no boundaries.



Nancy was predeceased by her mother Beatrice (Bebe) Stovall and her husband Bill Charles Holbrook. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Cade and her husband Bill, granddaughter Molly Rymarz and her husband David and her great-granddaughter Dylan Rymarz.



A graveside service will be limited to family at 3:00 on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The location is Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell GA 30076. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic please do not feel any obligation to attend. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the charity of your choice or just write us a note or memory on Nancy's page through the Roswell Funeral Home.



