HOLBROOK, Douglas



Douglas Joseph Holbrook, 68, of Griffin, GA and Clayton, NY, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022. Doug earned a Masters of Regional Planning from Syracuse's Maxwell School of Business in 1977.



Doug enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in business development, strategic planning, and hospital administration for many healthcare organizations throughout the southeast including Charter Medical, Egleston Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Spalding Regional Hospital.



Doug loved his family dearly, enjoyed summers in the 1000 Islands, and fenced with the Fayette Fencing Academy for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Anne, of Griffin, GA and Clayton, NY; and his two sons, Bradley (Annapolis, MD) and Ross (Georgia); and his stepfather Ray Holbrook (North Syracuse, NY). Doug was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Holbrook; and his father Jack Cleary.



A funeral mass will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clayton, NY, this summer, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Atlanta this spring. Dates and times will be announced by Cummings Funeral Service in Clayton, NY, who is trusted with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Church in Clayton, NY; Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA; Mercy Care in Atlanta, GA; and the Thousand Islands Land Trust in Clayton, NY.

