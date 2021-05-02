<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687653-01_0_0000687653-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687653-01_0_0000687653-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HOLBROOK, Charles David<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Charles David Holbrook, 84, of Decatur, GA, passed away on April 24, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. David was born 21 October, 1936, in Louisville, KY, the elder son of Mabel and Yancey Holbrook. The family moved to Atlanta, GA, where David attended Druid Hills High School. There, he was a proud member of the ESLB ("Every Sunday Lunch Bunch"). Most importantly, this was where David met the love of his life and future wife, Patricia Burke. Possessing a formidable intellect and the work ethic to make something of it, David attended Georgia Tech on an NROTC scholarship, where he studied industrial engineering. After serving in the US Navy, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Lieutenant. He began his civilian career at Proctor and Gamble in Food Manufacturing. A further testament to his brilliance, David received his Master's degree in Business from the University of Chicago. He would go on to work for Wilson's Sporting Goods and Schwinn Bikes, before retiring in 1999 as Vice President of Refrigeration at Hobart. David's creativity and compassion were seen in his retirement years. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, and served as an elder at Decatur Presbyterian Church. He became an accomplished photographer, capturing his travels and, perhaps most movingly, his family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather, the kind of family man found more often in fiction than reality. He is and will be missed. David was preceded in death by his parents and his son Wayne. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 68 years; son Donald (Leigh); daughter Elaine (Ira); daughter-in-law Kellie; grandchildren Courtney, Taylor, David and Sarai; brother Donald; and nephews Robert and Ronald. A celebration of life service was held May 1, 2021, at Decatur Presbyterian Church. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association.</font><br/>