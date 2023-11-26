HOLAWAY, Christopher Shawn



Christopher Shawn Holaway died peacefully on November 19, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 22, 1971 in Decatur, Alabama, and was raised by two caring parents, Roger and Juanita Holaway. The first in his family to attend college, Shawn earned his B.S. in biology from the University of Alabama-Birmingham; his B.S. in Pharmacy from Auburn University; and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida. Prior to his death, he served on the clinical faculty at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Morehouse College of Medicine. Shawn was an avid sports fan and followed the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Auburn Tigers, as well as the Atlanta Falcons. He supported his community through Habitat for Humanity and various patient-centered diabetes projects. However, of all his many interests, Shawn was most passionate about serving God and the community through his Christian faith, being a loving father to his son and daughter, and contributing to his profession of pharmacy through teaching and service. Shawn was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his stepmother, Juanita Holaway (Decatur, AL); his son, Haden Cromer Holaway and daughter, Finley Catherine Holaway (both of Roswell, GA); and his many friends and colleagues. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date at Mount Paran Church. Contributions to honor Shawn may be made online to the Mount Paran Church Benevolence Fund. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.



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