Hogg, Audrey

HOGG (LEDOYEN), Audrey



Audrey LeDoyen Hogg, 92, of Decatur, Georgia peacefully passed away on August 10, 2022, following a short convalescing in her home.



Audrey is the daughter of the late Susie May Townsend and the late Matthew O'Keefe LeDoyen. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Hogg Rowe, son- in-law Richard Rowe and grandchild Margaret Anne Rowe, as well as many dearly loved relatives.



Audrey was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on November 28, 1929. She loved the beach life and sang professionally. After marrying Newton Hogg in 1954, they lived the Navy life on both the east and west coasts and welcomed their daughter, Suzanne. As an adult, Audrey and family moved to the Decatur Pine Glen neighborhood. Audrey joined the University Heights United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in their choir. She was involved in community activities and her favorite neighborhood book club. She worked in the insurance field with several agencies and retired from the Burnette Insurance Agency.



She had many adventures traveling throughout North America, Europe, and Asia with family and friends. Audrey especially enjoyed her final trip to Virginia Beach last summer. Spending time with her granddaughter was her delight.



Audrey and her family are grateful for the love and support of their dear angels from Angels Healthcare of Georgia. Audrey and husband Newton completed lives well lived thanks to caregivers Charmaine Rankine, Gloria Rankine, Collette Rankine-Johns, Donald Johns, Jasmin Rankine, Kerry-Ann Bennett, and Kady Bennett.



The family will have visitation on Monday, August 15, 2022, 11:00 AM, University Heights United Methodist Church, 1267 Balsam Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30033 to be followed by the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial is on the same day, Monday, August 15, 2022, 3:30 PM, Hillview Annex Cemetery, LaGrange, Georgia.



Audrey loved flowers and always appreciated them but if you wish you are welcome to make a donation in Audrey's memory to the University Heights United Methodist Church.



