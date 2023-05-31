HOGAN, Temothy "Tem"



December 24, 1957 —



May 23, 2023



Forsyth



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Temothy Hogan. Tem lived a remarkable life surrounded by love, family, and friends. He left this world on May 23, 2023, at the age of 65.



Tem was born on December 24, 1957, in Forest Park, Georgia, to William and Elizabeth Hogan. He grew up with his siblings Tony Hogan and Darlene Ussery. Temothy graduated from Forest Park High School before starting his career CSX railroad where he was a mechanic on diesel train engines and a Super Wheeler, Tem excelled as a heavy equipment Master Technician with Tractor and Equipment Company.



Tem was a true outdoorsman who loved working with his hands. He could always be found tinkering in his workshop, garden or concocting an impressive meal in the kitchen. His skills were unmatched and he never failed to impress those around him.



Tem's passion for helping others left a lasting impact on everyone he met. Whether it was lending a listening ear or lending a helping hand, he was always there for those in need, even in death, as he was a organ donor.



Tem was the beloved husband of Ellen Munsey Hogan, with whom he shared many beautiful and happy years. They were the proud parents of Brandon Hogan (Natasha), Lauren Brooks (Michael); and additionally, Christopher Bryant; five grandchildren: Troy Hogan, Jane Peters, Shayla Hilton, Greenlee Brooks, and Gabriel Brooks.



A Memorial Service will be held on June 4, at 3 PM, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, located at 86 W. Main St., in Forsyth, GA. Friends and family are invited to attend as we celebrate Tem's life together. There will be a reception at the Hogan home, at 1241 Lassiter Rd., Forsyth, GA, 31029, after the service.



Tem will be remembered by all as an incredible husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend, and human being. Those who had the privilege of knowing him will always remember his warm smile and kind heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but we take solace in knowing that his memory will live on forever.



