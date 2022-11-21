Hogan, Nancy

HOGAN (RICHARDS),



Nancy Carol



Nancy Carol (Richards) Hogan of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was one month shy of her 89th birthday. Born in her parents' home on Boulevard Drive in Eastlake, she was an Atlanta native and true southern belle. Nancy attended Eastlake Elementary and Murphy High School. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in Atlanta's early days. She was the youngest of seven children and spoiled by her siblings.



Nancy had pretty much the perfect childhood growing up in the Eastlake suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. She often told stories of the simpler times and fun she had with her childhood friends and siblings.



Just beyond the Eastlake area was Misty Waters' swimming pool, where she met her future husband, Jack. One of her favorite periods of life was traveling, most all of Europe with Jack as an Air Force wife. She loved watching all the color slides of those years overseas.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hogan; daughter, Sherry Hogan; and great-grandson, Odell Presley.



Surviving family members are sons, Dan (Debra) Hogan and Ben (Laura) Hogan; grandchildren, Marshall (Sloane) Presley, Max (Emily) Hogan, Ryann (Tim) Hogan Lampe, Jenna (Jack) Hogan Madren, Jack Hogan and Luke Hogan.



Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Payton Presley, Eli Presley and Hogan Presley; as well as two of her six siblings.



Nancy had a life well-lived and nothing meant more to her than family, whom she loved dearly.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 AM.



Nancy was an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to furkids.org.



