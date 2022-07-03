Hoffman, William

ajc logo
HOFFMAN, Sr., William John

"Billy Hoffman" June 28, 1938 - June 26, 2022

William John "Bill" Hoffman, age 83, of Scranton, PA, peacefully passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

The Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (86 Mount Vernon Hwy., 30328) with Dr. Tommy Green officiating. The family will gather with friends on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners 30092.

Bill was born June 28, 1938, in Scranton, PA, to the late Harry G. and Alice "Sue" Hoffman.

Bill served in the United States Army for 25 years and commanded the Niagara Falls Army aviation unit saving countless lives. Bill was inducted into the "Hall of Fame" at Indiana University of PA and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. As President of The Atlanta Coca-Cola Bottling Company and CEO of Coke's concentrate business in Europe, he was included in the "100 Years of Coke" historical publication and included on the cover of the Dec 1990 edition of Fortune Magazine. He was a gifted athlete and avid golfer as a former member of The Atlanta Athletic Club.

Bill is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Mickey Hoffman; sons, William "Chip" Hoffman and wife Patty, Scott Hoffman, and wife Jennifer; beloved grandchildren, J.T. Hoffman, Catherine Kehn and husband Jeremy, Christin Gentry and husband Bradley, Robert Hoffman and wife Hannah, Collin Hoffman, and Elise Hoffman; cherished great-grandchildren, Griffin, Aurora, and Porter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

