Hoffman, Sandra

HOFFMAN (BROOME), Sandra



1940-2021



Sandra Hoffman, beloved widow of Thomas (Tom) Charles Hoffman, passed away on the morning of November 25, 2021, with family at her side. She was born April 12, 1940, in Augusta, Georgia, the first child of Marian Jenkins Broome and Harold Bruce Broome.



After graduating from Richmond Academy and Augusta College, Sandra began a forty-plus career as a dental hygienist. While in Augusta, she met the love of her life, Tom, of West Palm Beach, Florida. They were married in Augusta in 1966 and enjoyed forty-four years together, until his death in 2010. The newly married couple moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and welcomed a son, Jordan Broome Hoffman, in 1976. Sandra was proud to call Atlanta home until moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2020.



An avid reader, she also enjoyed traveling, cooking and entertaining, studying French, her church, and spending time with friends and family.



Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, father, and her youngest sister, Judith Broome Stewart. She is survived by her son and son-in-law, Andrew Whitesmith, sister Linda Broome Sundstrom, brothers-in-law John Sundstrom, Stacy Stewart, David (Barbara) Hoffman, nephews Dana (Marnie) Hoffman, Dr. Bradley (Angela) Sundstrom, Cameron (Ivonne) Stewart, Daniel (Ashley) Hoffman, and Andrew Hoffman, and nieces Stacey Sundstrom, Heidi (Christopher) Harne, Heather (Cherish) Stewart, and Rachel (Chapel) Collins, and numerous cousins and great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 PM on December 11, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church, 5975 State Bridge Road, Duluth, GA 30097. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkway Baptist Church or the Atlanta Humane Society.

