HODORE, Jacqueline
Age 72 of Atlanta, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HODORE, Jacqueline
Age 72 of Atlanta, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 11 AM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral