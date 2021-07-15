ajc logo
Hodo, Memphis

HODO, Jr., Memphis

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mr. Memphis Hodo Jr., will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Boulder Park Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Reverend William Strickland, Pastor. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

