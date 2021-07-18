Hodnett, James

HODNETT, Dr. James



Dr. James Driver Hodnett died in Atlanta, GA on March 19, 2021. He was born in Atlanta on October 3, 1926 to Emily Driver Hodnett and Dr. Walter Clifford Hodnett, Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Yvonne Maxwell Hodnett, his parents, his brother, Dr. W.C. Hodnett, Jr., and his daughter, Margaret Ann Hodnett.



Jim grew up in Atlanta and attended Boys High School. He graduated from Emory University where he was in the Navy V-12 college program and studied pre-med. He continued his medical education and training at Emory University, Grady Memorial Hospital, and the Willis Campbell Orthopedic Clinic.



Jim and his family lived in Atlanta, GA, Pensacola, FL, Elkins, WV, and Toccoa, GA. He was an orthopedic surgeon until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed golf, WWII history, and classical music. He also enjoyed watching sports on television and was an avid fan of Georgia Tech football and the Atlanta Braves. After his retirement, he moved to Franklin, NC where he enjoyed the mountains and volunteer work. He was an active member in the Episcopal and Lutheran church.



Jim is survived by his daughter, Emily Claire Hodnett, his son, James Maxwell Hodnett, his daughter-in-law, Janet Justice Hodnett, his son John Wilmot Hodnett, his granddaughter, Elizabeth Hodnett Barsalou, his niece, Diana Elizabeth Hodnett, and his nephew Richard James Hodnett.



A memorial service is scheduled for August 7, 2:00 PM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the Lutheran Community Food Ministry.

