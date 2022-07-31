HODGSON, Jr., Bryant Fassett



Bryant Fassett Hodgson Jr., born December 3, 1940, of Dunwoody, GA died peacefully under Hospice care on July 24, 2022, at The Memory Center Atlanta of Johns Creek, GA. He was preceded by his wife, Joan S. Hodgson. He is survived by his sons Erik Hutchins Hodgson (Amanda) and Geoffrey Martin Hodgson (Megan), and four grandchildren: Grace Hodgson, Bryant Hodgson, Madeline Hodgson, and Eleanor Hodgson. Born in Atlanta, GA and a graduate of Bass High School, he enrolled at the University of Georgia, joining Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and serving a term as chapter president. While attending, he was also a member of the Sphinx Society, Gridiron Secret Society, Blue Key, Student Council and made the list of "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" while graduating with a degree in journalism. After college, he married the love of his life, Joan, and began focusing on his early passions in life. Starting a family, getting a job and just as important playing amateur rugby in its early years of introduction into the Atlanta area scene. Through this he also became an important early member of Sandy Springs Christian Church. Bryant was one of the first Elders of SSCC. He served several terms, including Chair. Bryant served as an adult Sunday School teacher for many years and took an integral role in the expansion of the facility. He was a steady, constant leader, a bright, caring presence and, overall, a wise friend to the people of SSCC. Through his early years and later into life Bryant loved to travel to Highlands, Saint Simons and the American Southwest to share his many experiences and adventures with Joan and the kids along with their family friends. Over the years he loved and laughed with deep friendships made over time in the Woodsong community of Dunwoody. Beloved by all who knew him. He is now with his soulmate Joan, where he was meant to be. A memorial service is scheduled for August 13th, at 2 PM at Sandy Springs Christian Church located at 301 Johnson Ferry Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328, (404) 256-2582. A reception will immediately follow. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care (678-514-1000). In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorials be sent in memory of Bryant Hodgson Jr. to Sandy Springs Christian Church.

