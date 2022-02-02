HODGES, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard E. Hodges Jr. "Dick", 93, of Marietta, GA, passed away on January 29, 2022.



Mr. Hodges was born February 9, 1928, in Pikeville, KY. He was the son of Marian McQueen Hodges and Richard E. Hodges.



Following two years at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA, Dick moved to Atlanta to attend Emory University from which he graduated in 1950. It was then he began a long career in mass communication as a newspaper reporter, first in Ashland, KY and later with The Atlanta Constitution.



In the early 50s, Mr. Hodges joined the staff of the pioneering Atlanta based advertising and public relations agency, Liller Neal and Battle. He remained with that firm for nearly forty years, rising to the Chairman and CEO posts. Following his retirement from a successor agency of Liller Neal, Mr. Hodges joined Knapp, Inc., a corporate communications firm, in a semi-retirement position as Senior Counsel.



Dick was asked to serve as a board member or officer of a variety of organizations. He served The United Way of Metro Atlanta, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Atlanta Board of Education, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Sigma Delta Chi, the Society of Professional Journalists, The Atlanta Advertising Club, American Association of Advertising Agencies, Campfire Girls, Consumer Credit Counseling Service and Better Business Bureau. He was named the recipient of the highest national public service award of the Public Relations Society of America.



He was a member of the Episcopal Cathedral of St Philip for more than sixty years, including Senior Warden. He also served as chairman of Senior Citizens Services of metro Atlanta and continued his many years of association with AAA in Georgia. He also served on the board of the National Association of Railroad Passengers (NARP). He was also a proud lifelong member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta and The Capitol City Club.



Mr. Hodges varied interests encompassed classical music, history, biography, politics and most sports, especially playing golf. He also loved to travel and felt fortunate over his life to have visited all 50 states and 40 nations in four continents.



Nothing was more important to Dick than his love for his immediate family, his pride of his extended family, and his regard and respect for friends and colleagues, past and recent.



Dick was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Anne Burke. She was the mother of his "beloved boys". He was also preceded by son, Burke Vincent Hodges; and sister, Ms. Martha Katz.



Dick is survived by son, Richard E. (Rick) Hodges III (Regina) of Atlanta; granddaughters, Riley and Tess Hodges; sister, Mrs. Harriet Mohler, of Charlottesville, VA; brother, Stephen M. Hodges of Abingdon, VA; their loved ones, and the families of Barbara Burke Hodges.



A memorial service is planned for Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. A reception at the funeral home will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests consideration of contributions to their charity of choice or the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta.



Arrangements by Patterson Funeral Home.



