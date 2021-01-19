Hodges, John

HODGES, Sr., John



John William Hodges, Sr. "J.W."92 of Decatur passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021. He was born in Duran, GA in 1928 and grew up in Jackson, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Burton Hodges, his parents Brac Kibby Hodges,Sr. and Julia Florence Hodges, his siblings Brac Jr., Evelyn, Haywood and Nancy and long time friends Laura Gene and Bill Chalker. He is survived by his children, John William Hodges, Jr. of Ocoee, FL and Karen Hodges Klotz (Chuck)Suwanee, GA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Elizabeth Roy (Rob), LT David Klotz USN (Julia), Catherine Hodges (Travis), Daniel Klotz and great-grandchildren: Adelynn Roy, Adam Klotz, Corbin Roy. J.W. is also survived by nieces, nephews and long-time buddy, Bud Ward. J.W. loved his family, friends and church family at Valley Brook Baptist Church. Some may remember him as the man who grew lots of tomatoes that he gave away. Others will remember his special Christmas gift of homemade peanut brittle he made one last time in December. He lived life to the fullest after retiring from Georgia Power after 42 years lastly as the local manager of the Lithonia, GA office. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, cooking for others and his grandchildren. J.W. was a 52 year Mason at Battle Hill Lodge. Services will be Wednesday January 13 at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10:15AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, GA. Burial will follow in the Floral Hills Cemetery.

