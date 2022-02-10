HODGES, Dewey Harper



Dewey Harper Hodges — a committed family man, devoted disciple of Christ, beloved professor, decorated engineer, and one of the foremost aerospace researchers of his generation — died at his home in Dunwoody, GA, on January 31, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 73 years old.



Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Plummer and Etha Hodges, and his brothers, the Rev. Plummer Hodges Jr. and David Hodges. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Nolen; his wife of 50 years, Margaret; his five sons, Timothy, Jonathan, David, Philip, and Benjamin; and 28 grandchildren.



A public celebration of Dewey's full and impactful life will be held on February 15 at 6 PM, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. All are invited.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dewey's name to Wycliffe Bible Translators or the McCamish Parkinson's Disease Innovation Program at Georgia Tech.

