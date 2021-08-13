HODGES, Curtis



Celebration of Life Services of Mr. Curtis Hodges, of Atlanta, GA, age 65, will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel at 1:00 PM. Mr. Hodges leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Tiffany Nichole Hodges-Brannon of McDonough, GA and son Kirk Hodges of Conyers, GA. A viewing will be held today from 2 PM - 6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.



