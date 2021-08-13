ajc logo
X

Hodges, Curtis

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HODGES, Curtis

Celebration of Life Services of Mr. Curtis Hodges, of Atlanta, GA, age 65, will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel at 1:00 PM. Mr. Hodges leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Tiffany Nichole Hodges-Brannon of McDonough, GA and son Kirk Hodges of Conyers, GA. A viewing will be held today from 2 PM - 6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lamb, Barbara
2
Bosbyshell, Oliver
3
Allen-Head, Sabrina
4
Bacon, Ulysses
5
Hamilton, Ralph
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top