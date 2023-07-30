Hocutt, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

HOCUTT, Robert Battle

April 27, 1942 - July 20, 2023

Robert Battle Hocutt, 81, of Atlanta, Georgia and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away on July 20, 2023. Robert was the beloved husband of the late Martha Hocutt; the loving father of Sarah and John; father-in-law to Gareth and Jennifer; Grandad to Ellie, Jasper, Harper, Hallie and Lila; and brother of Anne Hocutt.

Robert was born in Raleigh, North Carolina to John and Goldie Hocutt and graduated from Needham Broughton High School where he was a star shortstop. Robert attended Wake Forest University where he played baseball and spent a year studying in Germany. He continued on to Wake Forest Law School and, after graduation in 1967, went to work as a lawyer with the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department in Washington DC. He strongly believed in the mission of his work, working on the prosecutions arising out of the Orangeburg shootings and investigating the shootings at Kent State.

Robert and Martha met while they both were working for the Justice Department, and in August of 1968, they married in Martha's hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Robert and Martha moved to Atlanta in the early 1970s and Robert went to work with the law firm of Nall & Miller. Robert worked for over 30 years at Nall & Miller, spending the remainder of his entire career there. He was one of the sharpest lawyers around and was widely respected within the legal community. He built lifetime friendships with his law partners and cherished his time there.

Martha and Robert raised their family in the wonderful Club Forest neighborhood where they made some of their closest friends. Robert became an avid fly-fisherman and fly tyer, even tying flies for Trout Unlimited. Robert enjoyed fishing in North Georgia and especially loved taking fishing trips to Montana with his family and friends. The family also spent time at Lake Burton where they made some of their happiest memories. Martha and Robert retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina where they both put their time and energy into nature conservation, becoming involved in the Hilton Head Island Land Trust.

Those who knew Robert well found him to be a highly intelligent and principled man. He was a wonderful family man, loyal friend, excellent lawyer, athlete, and fisherman. He will be truly missed.

Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Trout Unlimited or the Hilton Head Island Land Trust.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BeltLine Inc. business office aims for 60 new ventures on the trails

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
The Latest

Credit: File

Espinoza, Manuel
Miske, Suzanne
2h ago
Butgereit, Ivan
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top