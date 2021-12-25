Hocutt, Martha

HOCUTT (HAUGHEY), Martha "Marty"



Martha Haughey Hocutt "Marty", 77, of Atlanta, Georgia and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away on December 19, 2021 at her home in greater Atlanta. Marty was the beloved wife of Robert, loved Mother of Sarah and John, Mother-in-Law to Gareth and Jennifer, loving Nana to Ellie, Jasper, Harper, Hallie and Lila, dear sister of Katie and Mary, and dear sister-in-law of Anne.



Marty was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to Roberta and David Haughey on March 28, 1944. She grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan and graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and the University of Michigan. She met Robert Hocutt in Washington, DC, where they both worked for the Justice Department. They were married on August 17, 1968 in Marty's hometown of Grand Rapids. Robert and Marty moved to Atlanta in 1970, where they raised their family and where Marty was active at Sarah Smith Elementary School and Pace Academy, and later worked in administration for an insurance firm. In Atlanta, Marty built cherished friendships that lasted her lifetime. Marty and Robert retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina where Marty put her energies into nature conservation, becoming involved in the Hilton Head Island Land Trust and sitting on the Board of Directors for several years. Marty was an avid birdwatcher and her passion inspired many others to share her hobby.



For those who knew Marty, they knew that she was small in stature, but mighty in her love for her friends, family, and nature.



Private services will be held and there will be a celebration of life after the new year. Donations in Marty's memory may be made to the Hilton Head Island Land Trust, P.O. Box 21058, Hilton Head, SC 29925.



