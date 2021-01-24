HOCK, Bette Gail



It is with great sadness that the family of Bette Gail Hock announce her sudden passing on January 19, 2021. Gail was born in Decatur, GA, and currently lived in Norcross, GA. Gail is survived by her fiancé, Duke Stogner; children, Catherine Stusak (Robert) and David Richards (Mary); six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Gail was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Charles Manny; siblings, Alan and Paul; and daughter, Jeannie Maltais. A Memorial Service will be held on January 30, 2021, at 2:30 pm at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and may be viewed at www.asturner.com. Visitation will be held before the service at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 3:45 pm at Decatur Cemetery.

