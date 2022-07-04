Hochman, Robert

HOCHMAN, Dr. Robert F. "Bob"



Dr. Robert "Bob" F. Hochman, peacefully passed away in his sleep June 24, 2022, at the age of 94. Bob was born May 1,1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Anna and Frank Hochman. He was preceded in death by his loving and beautiful wife Carolyn Bennett Hochman. Bob's childhood and adolescence years were spent in Cazenovia, Wisconsin and Chicago, Illinois. He enjoyed summers with his mother in South Chicago where his love of baseball and the White Sox began, and the remainder of his year, he resided with his aunt Ella and uncle Joseph on their dairy farm in Cazenovia, Wisconsin where he attended and completed his elementary and high school studies. Bob attended the University of Notre Dame and attained his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in Metallurgy. After completion of his B.S. degree (1950), he served with the 8th US Army in the Korean War. Following the War, Bob returned to Notre Dame to pursue his M.S. and Ph.D. While back at Notre Dame, Bob met and fell in love with a professors' daughter, Carolyn B. Bennett. Bob accepted a teaching position at Georgia Institute of Technology in 1959. He and Carolyn were married in Our Lady's Chapel at the University of Notre Dame June of 1960. Following a six-week honeymoon in Europe, Bob and Carolyn took residence in Atlanta, Georgia which forever remained their home. While at Georgia Tech, Bob helped develop the School of Materials Science and Engineering. He served as associate director and director of the metallurgical program; he mentored and advised graduate students and persistently attained technological projects and grants to help advance and bring recognition to the school of Materials Science and Engineering. In 1991, Bob received The Distinguished Professor Award which recognizes outstanding achievement in teaching, research, and service. It is the highest honor given to a Georgia Tech professor. In 2008, he received the Dean's Appreciation Award which honors individuals who have brought distinction to the College of Engineering and Georgia Tech. Bob retired from Georgia Tech in the early 1990's but remained active at Georgia Tech in the Research Institute and as a guest lecturer. Bob was an active church member and served as lector at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Saint Benedict Catholic Church and Saint Brigid Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club. He was also a patron of the Atlanta Symphony. Bob loved his country, and in addition to serving in the army, he was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and the United States Navy Reserve. Most of all, Bob loved his family and was affectionately called "Pop Pop" by them all. Bob is survived by his son Robert F. (Robbie) Hochman, Jr., wife Sandy and their son Robert F. (Tripp) Hochman III; his daughter Heather Hochman McGuire, and her children Thomas Wayne "T.J." Morrissey, Jr., Kayla Marie McGuire, Jordan Douglas McGuire and three great grandchildren. The service celebrating the life of Bob will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek. Please share your memories or condolences with the family at www.roswellfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/robert-f-hochman/. Also, donations can be made by check to Saint Benedict Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Road, Duluth, GA 30097.



