Hobson, Virginia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOBSON, Virginia "Ginna"

Virginia "Ginna" Hobson, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Tony Hobson; sister, Bettie Lytle; children, Rob Hobson (Jenni), Heather Terry (Walt), and Preston Hobson (Nikkole).

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 4, 2023 beginning at 1 o'clock followed by a celebration of life at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel – 173 Allen Road NE / Sandy Springs, GA.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

