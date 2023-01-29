HOBSON, Virginia "Ginna"



Virginia "Ginna" Hobson, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Tony Hobson; sister, Bettie Lytle; children, Rob Hobson (Jenni), Heather Terry (Walt), and Preston Hobson (Nikkole).



The family will receive friends Saturday, February 4, 2023 beginning at 1 o'clock followed by a celebration of life at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel – 173 Allen Road NE / Sandy Springs, GA.



