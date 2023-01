HOBBS, Ruth K.



Ruth K. Hobbs, age 105, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born in Painesville, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hobbs. She is survived by her loving daughters, Nancy Meyer of Snellville, Georgia, Suzanne Rankine of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Mary Fittipaldi of Marietta, Georgia; and by three grandsons, one granddaughter and four great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Interment will be in Miami, Florida.