HIX, Lindon Dennis Age 89, of Dallas, passed September 5, 2 PM at Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy. Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA
30141
Credit: File
HIX, Lindon Dennis Age 89, of Dallas, passed September 5, 2 PM at Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy. Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA
30141