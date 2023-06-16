X

Hix, Ei

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HIX, Jr., Ei

Age 93, of Stone Mountain, passed on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Services held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1 PM, at the Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel

1040 Main Street

Stone Mountain, GA

30083

https://www.wagesandsons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

