HIX, Jr., Ei
Age 93, of Stone Mountain, passed on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Services held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1 PM, at the Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
1040 Main Street
Stone Mountain, GA
30083
https://www.wagesandsons.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
