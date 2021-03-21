HITES, Nathan



Dancer – Dance Historian – Teacher – Friend



August 11,1972 – March 17, 2021



In loving memory



A friend in the most noble sense of the word.



Born in Seoul, Korea, Nathan came to America as an infant. He grew up in rural New Hampshire and moved to Atlanta after pursuing dance studies at the University of New Hampshire. Nathan will be most remembered by the unbounded friendship he graced us with. Every person he met has been touched by his kindness, his humor and his generosity. He was honest and above all reliable. Nathan's friendship was a promise that he would be there for you no matter what, no matter his own tribulations. He embodied the definition of a friend in the most noble sense of the term.



Nathan has touched people far and wide. As a dance historian and ballet teacher at Atlanta Ballet, Emory University and Kennesaw State University he has shared his limitless passion for dance. His work at ARIA, in the restaurant industry, has made him an institution of the Atlanta hospitality scene. Through United Dance he shared his finesse and kind heartedness with hundreds of youth with Down syndrome.



He was a friend, the kind of friend who made you a better person. A friend who embraced you in a world of elegance, flowers, delicious food, love, and generosity. A true friend.



He went as he lived, surrounded by the love of his friends ~ his chosen family.



Per Nathan's wishes, there will be no memorial services

