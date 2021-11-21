HIRSCHBERG, Walter



Walter Hirschberg passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 17. He was 90 years old. He grew up in Columbus, Georgia, graduated from the University of Georgia, was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, and served two years in the Air Force as an officer during the Korean War. Walter was partnered with his wife and son in residential real estate building and management. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie, of 68 years and son, Mark. He was predeceased by his son David and parents Hanna and Leo Hirschberg. Graveside services took place November 18. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

