ajc logo
X

Hirschberg, Walter

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HIRSCHBERG, Walter

Walter Hirschberg passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 17. He was 90 years old. He grew up in Columbus, Georgia, graduated from the University of Georgia, was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, and served two years in the Air Force as an officer during the Korean War. Walter was partnered with his wife and son in residential real estate building and management. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie, of 68 years and son, Mark. He was predeceased by his son David and parents Hanna and Leo Hirschberg. Graveside services took place November 18. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dixon, Robert
1h ago
Duncan, Teresa
1h ago
Grimmett, Rebecca
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top