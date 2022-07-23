ajc logo
Hirsch, Anna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HIRSCH, Anna

On July 19, 2022, the tremendous life of Anna May Hirsch came to an end at the glorious age of 94. She passed while she slumbered but remains forever in the hearts of her two children Patty Berkovitz and Bill Hirsch, their partners Jack Florek and Tricia Hirsch, her beloved grandchildren Jeremy Hirsch (wife Eli Hirsch), Kayla Eliesen (husband Dave Eliesen), Alexandra Hirsch, and Derek Hirsch and incredible great-grandchildren Sarah, Adam, Isabelle, Charlie, and Dylan.

She entered this world on August 31, 1927, into the arms of Eva and Charlie Newport in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended University where she joined a sorority and was popular with their closely linked fraternity so much so, that in 1945 she received a trophy declaring her the Queen of Phi Omega Kappa Fraternity.

She met and married Marshall Hirsch which brought her to Atlanta, the city that rapidly became her home. In 1989 she started Outings in the park located in Piedmont Park. Queen Anna was always ready and looking for her next adventure. Her lifelong love for China was born when she traveled there, upon returning she hosted several exchange students and adorned her home with mementos from her travels.

She prided herself in her ability to network and be thrifty. Constantly volunteering in the community, she got to be part of many local events. Ushering or passing out pamphlets, driving seniors to vote, joining numerous choirs, theater and dance groups were among the ways she immersed herself in her community. Her connections brought her opportunities and with much pride she starred in a silent movie called Clair. Consequently, she knew people everywhere she went! No matter where she was off to, she always made a point to have her nails done and hair combed possibly as result of her short-lived hand-modeling career. If you knew her, even if you didn't, please honor her memory by doing a random act of kindness. Funeral will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 10AM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

