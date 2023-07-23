Hires, Joanne

HIRES (KEITH), Joanne



Joanne Keith Hires passed away on July 4, 2023, surrounded by her family and went to her heavenly home. She was born on January 11, 1936, in Greenville, GA, to the late Josephine Catherine and Cornelius Jackson Keith. Also, preceded in death by an only sister, Jacquelyn Keith Hornsby of Iron City, GA. Joanne was raised in Greenville, GA, on a dairy farm and graduated from Greenville High School at the age of 17. She went on to attend Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville and earned a BS degree in Business Administration and Mathematics at the age of 20 in 1956. In June of 1954, she was introduced to John Robert Hires of Milledgeville, GA, who became the love of her life. They married in December of 1955, and moved to East Point, GA, to raise their three children. She was an active member and leader of WMU, an avid part of the youth ministry at Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, PTA president of her children's schools, and a Girl Scout Leader. In 1978, they moved to Fayetteville, GA, and joined New Hope Baptist Church where she was an active member. She also worked at Fayette County Board of Elections, obtained her real estate license, and later worked for Barber and Tedder Construction and Chick-fil-A Corporate as an administrator. In 2000, they moved to Clarkesville, GA, where she was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. A woman of many talents, Joanne was busy all the time as a loving wife and devoted mother. She was considered a homemaker extraordinaire with her superior sewing abilities, organizational skills, and caring for her friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Robert Hires; daughters, Mary Catherine Hires (Cherry) of Ellijay, GA, and Terri Lynn Parker (Greg) of Clarkesville, GA; and son, Keith Lane Hires (Kelly) of Johns Creek, GA. Also survived by grandchildren: Lydia Hires Rosenberg (Michael), Ann Marie Schleier (John), Allison Felton (Tim), Allana D'Amico (Evan), Dalton Peters, and Graham Peters; nine great-grandchildren: Rosie, Roman, Claire, Alice, Caroline, Cora, Sybil, Tyson and Ruby; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank-you to Stephanie Snow as a devoted caregiver in her last years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (alzheimers.emory.edu). Arrangements are in the care & professional direction of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens of Clarkesville, Georgia, (706) 754-6256.



