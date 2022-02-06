Hinson, Ronald

HINSON, Sr., Ronald M.



REV. RONALD M. HINSON, SR., age 93, of Lavonia, GA died on February 3, 2022 at The Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville following a long and distinguished life of Christian ministry and service. Rev. Hinson pastored churches in Tennessee, Indiana, and Georgia for more than 44 years and retired to Lavonia, GA.



He graduated from Fitzgerald High School and attended Berry College and Middle Georgia College. He was an Air Force veteran and served in Okinawa during the Korean conflict. He went on to complete his Bachelor of Theology degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY in 1959.



He pastored six churches, Battle Creek Baptist Church, Battle Creek, TN; Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany, IN; First Baptist Church, Rochelle, GA; Connelly Drive Baptist Church, East Point, GA, for 10½ years; First Baptist Church, Hapeville, GA for 19½ years; and in retirement served as interim in seven churches before serving Webb's Creek Baptist Church, Commerce, GA for 5 years. In retirement he was a member of First Baptist Church, Lavonia, GA and later of First Baptist Church, Clemson, SC.



Rev. Hinson was engaged in numerous community and denominational roles during his ministry in the Atlanta area. He participated in more than 13 mission trips, hosted numerous trips to the Holy Land and was a frequent revival preacher through the years. He also enjoyed travel, fishing, and cooking.



Ronald was born in Cochran, GA on November 21, 1928 to the late J.B. and Della Hinson of Fitzgerald, GA. Surviving are his wife of almost 69 years, Irene; four sons, Ronald M., Jr. (wife Jan) of Chadbourn, NC, David K. (wife Patricia) of Louisville, KY, Michael D. (wife Pam) of Douglasville, GA, and Philip S. (wife Melanie) of Smyrna, GA; sister, Barbara Gaines, of Marietta, GA; fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be Monday, February 7 at 2:00 PM., at Paulk Funeral Home Chapel, 301 South Main Street, Fitzgerald, GA 31750 with Rev. Hinson's sons officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Fitzgerald.

