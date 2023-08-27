Hinson, Helen

HINSON (WIGHT), Helen



Helen Hinson arrived in Cairo, GA, on April 3, 1927, the second of five children born to Azalee and Slater Wight. Her fondest childhood memories were of summers spent at Perkins Beach in the Florida panhandle. A teenager during WWII, she served as a Plane Spotter, watching the skies for enemy aircraft from the local fire tower. Helen attended the University of Georgia, where she was active in the Dolphin Synchronized Swimming Club. This was followed by earning a Masters in Home Economics at Columbia University.



While visiting home from her teaching position at Auburn University, she met and married William (Bill) Hinson, a Methodist minister. Together, they set off on a lifelong journey of love, service, and teaching. Their first move was to Edinburgh, Scotland, where Bill earned his PhD, and Helen taught Home Economics. Their return to Georgia saw them welcome three children before moving to Brazil, where Bill taught Theology at a Methodist Seminary, and Helen managed the household in Portuguese. The eight years they spent in Brazil included VW bus trips to Iguazu Falls and the newly-constructed Brasilia, as well as a journey via freighter up the Amazon River.



Returning to the US, they settled in Baldwin, KS, home of Baker University. Helen earned a Masters of Library Science at Emporia State University, and began a career as an elementary school librarian. Moving to Sandy Springs, GA, in 1974, Helen continued as a librarian at Bethesda Elementary in Gwinnett County and the Lovett and Westminster Schools in Atlanta. She and Bill continued to travel and explore the world, taking advantage of Delta's expanding international destinations. Over the years, Helen was an inspiration to students, extended family members, and her many friends.



Helen passed away peacefully at home on the evening of August 16, 2023, just 10 days short of the seventh anniversary of the death of her beloved spouse of 66 years. She is survived by her three children, Jeff Hinson (Lilian), Frances Duys (Pete), and Beth Nowers Curtin (Jack); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Celebration will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30324, on Sunday, October 15, at 1 PM. Please consider a gift to St. James in lieu of flowers.



