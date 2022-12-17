HINSON, Carolyn



A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Carolyn Hinson of Fayetteville, Ga who entered into rest on December 2, 2022, will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11 AM, Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 291 H. E. Holmes Dr. NW, Atlanta. Instate, 10 AM. Interment Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Wake TODAY, Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM and Viewing Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 12 noon to 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



