Hinshaw, William

HINSHAW, II, William "Bill" Lewis



On November 9, at 5:29 PM, William Lewis Hinshaw, II , "slipped the surly bonds of Earth" for his final departure. Bill, as most knew him, was the eldest son of W. Lewis and Blanche Dean Hinshaw of Greensboro, North Carolina. Born on May 5, 1941, to humble beginnings, he led a joyous life full of personal and professional successes. A hard worker who excelled at most tasks, school provided a showcase for his talents in the arts, academics, and athletics. First at Gillespie Park School, and later at Greensboro Senior High School, he was an honor roll student, member of the band, President of the Debate club, actor in the annual school play, class President, and member of the football team where he garnered second team All-State honors. Success on the field led to an Athletic scholarship from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. At the Citadel, he played on the 1960 Tangerine Bowl and 1961 Southern Conference Champion teams. Academically, he earned the coveted Gold Stars awarded to those on the Dean's List. Upon graduation in 1963 as a Distinguished Military Graduate, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. As an Airborne Ranger, Bill's military experience included assignments at the 82nd Airborne Division and combat assignments in the Dominican Republic and Republic of Vietnam. His military career culminated as a Professor of Military Science in the University of Alabama's ROTC program. While in Tuscaloosa, Bill also attained a Master's Degree, and most importantly, met and married the love of his life - Lisa Bolton. Together, they departed Tuscaloosa for a life of adventure, commitment, and love. Bill continued his service to country as a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). His love of the work and the people he served with during his twenty-four-year career led him to proclaim - "I never worked a day in my life!" From field agent to pilot to organizational leader, Bill's exploits were legendary and continue to fuel many a story by agents young and old. His FBI time of service culminated as the Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Atlanta Field office. After the FBI, Bill had successful stops as the Inspector General (IG) of the TVA, SAIC, and culminating with his life partner Lisa as the dynamic duo of L&B Homebuilders. Bill's professional successes were many. However, what was most important and rewarding for him were the personal connections forged in everyday experiences with others. He was a great mentor, communicator, and motivational force for all he met - no matter their station or position. Bill's passion was service to his fellow man. This service was the manifestation of his belief that love is an action verb. To many who knew Bill, this active love was a seminal moment in their lives. These connections were Bill's pride and joy. Bill's broad knowledge and skills allowed him to be many things to many people. However, his goal was to be what you needed at that moment for you to succeed.



Bill is survived by two brothers, Edward Hinshaw of Orangeburg, South Carolina and David Hinshaw of Atlanta, Georgia. His nuclear family - wife Lisa; son William's family (Lisa, Olivia, Vivian); and son Jonathan's family (Sara, Morgan, Brent) - will miss him deeply but rejoice that he has arrived at his final destination with the Lord.



A formal service will be held on Wednesday, November 16 at Grayson United Methodist Church in Grayson Georgia. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Blazer Scholarship fund in care of George Murray, SFSAFBI, Box 684145, Marietta, Ga 30068 (Checks Payable to: SFSAFBI-ATL).

