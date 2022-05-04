ajc logo
Hinkle, Rebecca

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HINKLE (STILES), Rebecca

Rebecca Stiles Hinkle, age 65, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina and originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022 from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Rebecca is survived by her parents, Sam and Carolyn, her husband, Eric, her two children, Jackie and Sam, and her sister, Renee. Rebecca's Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, May 10th at 2:00 PM ET in the sanctuary at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

In lieu of sending flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in Rebecca's name to The HonorHealth Foundation, at https://honorhealthfoundation.org/, for the designated purpose of supporting Dr. Borazanci's research in pancreatic cancer.

