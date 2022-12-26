Hines, Harper and Hazel

In loving Memory of Mr. and Mrs. Harper and Hazel Hines Founders of Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. To God Be The Glory your legacy continues to live on. Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: Kirsty WigglesworthKing Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech17h agoNE Atlanta shooting victim dies Christmas Eve night, police say13h agoCredit: UncreditedMigrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve14h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comDismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend11h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comDismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend11h agoCredit: Barry ReegerGOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes3h agoThe LatestCredit: FileReed, Leasha3h agoBlack, Doris3h agoFreeman, Robert3h agoFeaturedCredit: Ernie SuggsIn Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives onTracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family