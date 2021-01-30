HINES, Frances Mann
1926- 2021
Frances Mann Hines, 94, died Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was the daughter of William Lee Mann and Mable Dameron Mann of Albemarle, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paisley Turner Hines, Jr. and siblings, Helen Mann, Eleanor Wellman, Marianne Moore, and William Mann, Jr.
Mrs. Hines was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she majored in home economics. She was a teacher and department chair of home economics at North Springs High School in Atlanta, where she taught courses in nutrition, tailoring, bachelor foods, child development, and family finances. She and her husband "Pete" Hines built a house near Lake Lanier in Gainesville, GA, where they lived for 15 years after retiring. In Gainesville, the Hines were members of First Methodist Church where Mrs. Hines taught the adult Sunday School class for 12 years. She and Mr. Hines were also tutors in the Adult Literacy Program in Gainesville.
In 1998, the Hines moved from Gainesville to LaGrange, GA, to be closer to son, Bill and his family. In LaGrange, Mrs. Hines was a member of First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange, where she was active in the Presbyterian Womens' Club, the Gospel Sunday School Class, and the Working Womens' Club. She was also a member of the Tabbard Book Club. Mrs. Hines moved from her home on Lakewood Drive to Vernon Woods Retirement Community in 2013.
Mrs. Hines is survived by her children, Dr. William Paisley Hines (and wife, Chap Hines) of LaGrange, GA, Dr. Stephen Lee Hines of Dallas, TX, Alan Mann Hines of Los Angeles, CA, and Helen Hines Fosgate of Athens, GA; five grandchildren, including Paisley Hines Newsome of Birmingham, AL, Alan Hines and Jonathan Hines of Portland, Me, Will Hines of Nashville, TN, and Hadley Hines Pettway of Arlington, VA; and nine great-grandchildren.
She touched many with kindness during her long life with her genuine hospitality, culinary skills, playful sense of humor, and her steadfast belief that better things are usually just around the corner.
A private family memorial service for Mrs. Hines will be held at LaGrange First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to West Georgia Hospice or LaGrange First Presbyterian Church.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA.
