HINES, Catherine



Catherine Hines, of SW Atlanta, passed away on March 23, 2023. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Wheat Street Baptist Church, 359 Auburn Ave., NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Her body will lie instate at 11:00 AM on the day of service. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



