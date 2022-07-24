ajc logo
Hines, Ann

Obituaries
HINES, Ann

Ann Marie Eugene Hines, passed away July 12, 2022. She never stopped trying to make special education students feel "visible and valued.' A New Orleans native, the 85-year-old, was the only child of Octarve Eugene and his wife, Thelma Mabel Williams (Eugene) White. Ann led a life of service in the US Airforce, New Orleans Public Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Voices of Faith Ministries, various civic and professional boards. Ann was married to her high school sweetheart, Freddie Anthony Hines, for 63-years. She is survived by three children, Patrice (Kevin) Prevost (Lilburn, GA), Michele (Rudolph) McCormick Sr., (Stone Mountain, GA), and Michael Hines (Montz, LA); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation, 1 PM, Voices of Faith, Conyers, July 24, 2022, www.FischerPerimeterChapel.com

Funeral Home Information

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/

