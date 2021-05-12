Hine, Linda

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689165-01_0_0000689165-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689165-01_0_0000689165-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HINE (HARRIS), Linda<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Linda Harris Hine was born on March 8, 1952 in Rome, Georgia, the second daughter of Jackson B. and Mary Dean Harris. She died at her residence in Rome on May 10, 2021 after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer.<br/><br/>Her Mother and Father predeceased her, but Linda is survived by her husband Ed, who was the love of her life, and her three sons: John (Stacey), Taylor (Brie) and Ben (Sarah) and six grandchildren, Mac (9), John (9), Keegan (7), Anne (6), Darden (6) and Harris (3), whom she loved and adored. Linda is also survived by her sister, Diane Ogletree, her niece Elizabeth (Todd), nephews Bob (Julie) and Fletcher, great- nephews, William, Ballard, and Harrison and several cousins.<br/><br/>Linda graduated from Thornwood School for Girls and the University of Georgia with a degree in education. She received her Master's in Education and a second Master's in high school counseling from Mercer University. Linda was employed by the Bibb County and Floyd County School Systems as a counselor before she retired in 2003.<br/><br/>Linda loved people, her family and the outdoors. She was a Master Gardener, and her yard attested to her skill and hard work. The yard was a sanctuary for Linda and her family. Linda was also a Life Master in duplicative bridge, and she thoroughly enjoyed her bridge playing friends and tournament duplicative bridge! Linda was an active member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and past Town Chairman of the Rome Town Committee.<br/><br/>Linda was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Rome and her faith was a lodestar for her and her family.<br/><br/>Linda loved to travel and she and Ed had many extraordinary travels experiences both here and abroad, sometimes alone and other times with their wonderful travel companions.<br/><br/>Linda's ashes will be inurned on May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM in a private family service at Myrtle Hill, and there will be a celebration of Linda's life at First Presbyterian Church of Rome on May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM<br/><br/>The family of Linda Hine would like to express their sincere appreciation to Heyman Hospice Care to the wonderful and compassionate care that the caregivers extended to Linda and to the entire Hine-McElrath families.<br/><br/>The family of Linda Harris Hine requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church of Rome or Darlington School.<br/><br/>Daniel's Funeral Home of Rome, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.</font><br/>