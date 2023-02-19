Hillman, Richard

X
Richard L. (Dick) Hillman, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on February 6, at age 84. He was born in Plattsburgh, New York to Harry and Norma (Wheeler) Hillman on May 18, 1938. He is survived by his wife of 62, years Cynthia (Levins) Hillman; daughter, Lyn; sons, Michael and Matthew; granddaughter, Ella; brother, David; and nieces and nephews. Dick and Cynthia were longtime members of the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Marietta, where he served as a lay minister. Dick also served as the chaplain of the Mountain Park Fire Department. He was previously a longtime resident of Alden, New York, where he served as a warden and a member of the vestry at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church and as a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician with the Alden Fire Department. A long career with the AC Delco division of General Motors brought him from Buffalo, New York to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and then Atlanta. After retiring from GM, Dick pursued his interest in trains and railroad history with second and third careers as General Manager for Georgia Northeastern Railroad and as Senior Archivist for the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw, Georgia. He was instrumental in founding the Southern Museum and served on its board of directors. He also was a former Chairman of the Board of Georgia Operation Lifesaver, a railroad crossing safety advocacy organization. He also served on the board of the national Railway & Locomotive Historical Society. He was the author of two books and numerous magazine articles on railroad history. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 11, at 2:00 PM, at the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul memorial fund, the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, or the New York State Association of Fire Chaplains.

