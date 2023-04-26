HILLMAN, Mattie



Mattie Hillman, age 74, of Decatur, GA, passed on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Celebration of Life of Services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 12 noon, at O'Kelly Chapel Baptist Church, Loganville, GA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26, from 12-8 PM. Interment O'Kelly Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Loganville, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

