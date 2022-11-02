HILLIER, Carl P.



Carl P Hillier passed away on October 26, 2022, at the age of 83, surrounded by family. Carl was born in Collinsville, Illinois on October 5, 1939 to the late Carl and Lillie Hillier.



Carl spent his entire career in Medical Sales and Management retiring in 2002.



Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Tootsie Hillier. Their children Beth Hillier, Kim Hillier Jeffrey (Brian), Nick Hillier (Lisa), and Jason Hiller (Kelli).



Ten grandchildren – Brock Snelling, Scottie Snelling, Jantzen Jeffrey (Jen), Olivia Jeffrey, Case Hillier, Townes Hillier, Halston Hillier, Carleigh Hillier, Nicholson Hillier (Nealy) and Nash Hillier. Carl is also survived by his sisters, Julie Hillier Powers and Sally Hillier Sapp.



Carl's memory will live on in the lives of his children and grandchildren.



Carl was so loved by all of his family and friends. The family would like to thank all of the Agape Hospice Team. They were more than amazing and so good to carl. We also want to thank the care givers and staff in the Memory Center at Holbrook.



Funeral Service will be Friday, November 4 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming with Visitation at 10 AM, Mass at 11 AM. Burial at Sawnee Gardens.



In lieu of flowers family is suggesting donations may be made to the Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 1440 Clifton Road, Ste. 170, Atlanta, GA 30322. Funeral arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040.



