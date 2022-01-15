HILLIARD, Lisa



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Lisa Hilliard will be held 3 PM, TODAY, January 15, 2022 at the Dortch-Williamson Chapel. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Tiffany Kathleen Simmons; mother, Joyce Hampton Harris; sister, Veronica Kathleen Hilliard Thornton; brother, Derrick Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548

