Mary

2 hours ago

HILLERY, Mary

Celebration of Life Service for Mary Lois Pope Hillery, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Boulder Park Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30331 Rev. William L. Strickland, Pastor. Interment; Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 2-6 PM. The family will also receive visitors at the home. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

