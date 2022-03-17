HILLERY, Mary



Celebration of Life Service for Mary Lois Pope Hillery, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3670 Boulder Park Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30331 Rev. William L. Strickland, Pastor. Interment; Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 2-6 PM. The family will also receive visitors at the home. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



