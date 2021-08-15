Hill, Willie

ajc logo
Home- Going Service for Mr. Willie Lee Bill Hill of Covington, GA will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, 11:00 AM at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 61 Sims Chapel Rd. Covington, GA 30014. Reverend Cecil J. Rozier, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by Others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Rd. Covington, GA The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until the service hour. The cortege will assemble at Mr. Hill's residence. Visitation, Sunday, August 15, 2021, 2:00 PM-6:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his precious memory, wife, Shirlene Hill; daughters, Pamela Hill, Cynthia (Brian) Pass and Phyllis Brown; son, Tony Hill; sister, Helen Hill; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia, 770-786-6177, www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

