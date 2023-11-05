HILL, William A.



William A. Hill, 80, of Marietta, after a short illness, passed away October 25, 2023 with his family by his side.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Malinda Hill; daughters, Katie Russo (Rick), Dorsey Piper (True), Maggie Hill; grandchildren, Jackson and Maddox Russo; and brother, David Hill (Janet).



Bill was born in Thomasville, North Carolina on October 18, 1943 to Edward and Ruth Hill. He grew up in North Carolina surrounded by a large extended family. His mom was one of nine children so there were always cousins around. After earning a B.A. degree from Duke University, Bill spent the majority of his working career in furniture sales, sometimes traveling as far as Hong Kong and Indonesia to visit manufacturing plants.



Above anything, Bill treasured his family and friends and was devoted to his wife and children. He loved anything to do with the water especially boating and fishing. He spent many happy hours teaching the girls to fish while at the beach or lake. He was an avid reader and enjoyed all genres of music with Jimmy Buffet and Willie Nelson being favorites.



He also enjoyed watching any sports, especially college football and his Duke Blue Devils play basketball every season.



But his true passion was wood working. He belonged to several wood working guilds and even taught some classes through the Dogwood Institute. He was an accomplished wood worker making many pieces for friends and family.



A longtime member of Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, he volunteered with the Handy Helpers and Habitat for Humanity.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: ALS United of Georgia, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328, or a charity of your choosing.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.





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