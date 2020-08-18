HILL, Susan Laura Susan Laura Hill, age 69 of Conyers, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Forrest Hill, Sr., parents, Frances and Robert Moore, sister, Norma McGraw. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William Forrest and Julie Hill, Michael Thomas and Maryann Hill, son, Robert Maxwell Hill, grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Kayla, Brianna, Alex, Nathan, great-grandchildren, Hudson, Gabriella, Piper, Francesca, sister and brother-in-law, Holly and Roger Kline, brother, Robert Moore. Susan was an avid reader and attended Rehoboth Baptist church where she was a faithful member. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and family was always on her mind. Susan connected within our family on a spiritual level that most would not fathom, she constantly had someone in the family on her mind. Susan loved many things, one of which, was southern inspired cooking and you could taste it with every bite you took. Her cooking was so inspirational, it inspired her son to pursue a culinary career as a Chef. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 AM, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel, with Rev. Doug Drucker officiating, interment will follow at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 3363 Midway Road, Decatur, GA 30032. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 20, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA. 770-483-7216.

