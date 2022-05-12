HILL, Paul K.



Of Cumming, GA passed away at age 56 on May 3, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A private service will be held.



Paul was born on May 28, 1965, in Madisonville, KY to Lewis E. Hill who he is survived by and Linda Creasy who has preceded him in death.



Paul was a dedicated and hard worker; he was employed where he was building and repairing laptops. He enjoyed riding his ATV's, visiting historical sites, and military museums. He enjoyed watching educational TV on subjects like science and nature. He had a soft spot for all animals and especially adored cats of all types.



Paul is survived by his brother Lewis Hill and wife Wendy of Wesley Chapel, FL, sister Emily Young and husband Adam of Clearwater, FL, niece Nicole Hill of Manhattan, KS, his beloved cat Max, and his Aunt Joy Hirvela of Goodyear, AZ.

