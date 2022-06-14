ajc logo
HILL, Mary Anderson

The daughter of Hamilton William Baker and Ellie Wood Baker, Mary Houston Baker Anderson Hill passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022.

She was born on December 6, 1931, on her family's farm in Monroe County in northeast Mississippi. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women and began teaching in Greenwood, MS. Later, after teaching in Nokomis, FL, she received her Masters Degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, NY. While living in New York, she met her beloved husband John Crowell Anderson, who died in 1995.

As a mother of three, she attended the University of Georgia for her Specialist Degree and became a school administrator. She oversaw the opening of Bryant Elementary in Mableton and served as its inaugural principal, during which time the school was awarded Georgia School of Excellence. She served as a teacher and principal in Cobb County for over 25 years. She was also active in her church as a deacon and served on the Friends of the Mable House board. She was awarded South Cobb Citizen of the Year in 2011 for the impact she had on education in Cobb and her volunteer work in Mableton.

In her retirement she married her friend and former colleague Dr. Henry Hill, who preceded her in death.

Her beloved son, Charles William Anderson, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Ellie Elkin Baker Prude; her daughter, Mary York; her son, John Anderson; her daughter-in-law, Nathalie Anderson; her grandson Kenneth York, and her granddaughters ,Emily and Sophie Anderson.

An avid lover of poetry, she authored two books of poems entitled Southern Lights, Southern Shadows and Winding Down. She was deeply passionate about the education of young children and was greatly loved by her family and friends.

